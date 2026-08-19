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Aaron Rodgers News: Won't play in second preseason game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that Rodgers will be rested for Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

McCarthy relayed that neither of Pittsburgh's veteran quarterbacks will take the field Friday, with the coach noting that he "saw what I need to see" from backup Mason Rudolph during the team's preseason opener versus the Packers last week. Second-year signal-caller Will Howard will draw the start Friday, and rookie third-round pick Drew Allar will receive snaps once Howard exits the game.

Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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