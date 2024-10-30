Aaron Shampklin News: Back with Steelers' practice squad

The Steelers signed Shampklin to their practice squad Wednesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The Harvard product was dropped from Pittsburgh's active roster Monday to make room for running back Jonathan Ward. However, the Steelers have decided to bring Shampklin back to the team's practice squad now that he's cleared waivers. Shampklin has appeared in three games for the Steelers this season, logging 17 rushing yards on six carries.