Aaron Shampklin News: Dropped by Pittsburgh

The Steelers waived Shampklin on Monday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Shampklin had appeared in three games for the Steelers this season before being waived Monday, recording 17 rushing yards on six carries. In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh signed Jonathan Ward off their practice squad, so he's expected to serve as the team's No. 3 running back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in Monday night's matchup against the Giants.