Aaron Shampklin News: Gets bumped up

Shampklin was promoted to the 53-man roster from the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday.

Shampklin will receive a chance with the active roster due to Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) tending to injuries that currently have them listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. The Harvard product was elevated for Week 4 and saw 12 snaps on offense against the Colts, which included one five-yard carry. If Warren and Patterson miss Week 5, Shampklin will be the Steelers' No. 2 man in the backfield behind Najee Harris.