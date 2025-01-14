Aaron Shampklin News: Inks deal with Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed Shampklin to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Shampklin spent the 2024 season in Pittsburgh, mostly on the practice squad, but he did get promoted to the active roster several times and appeared in three regular-season contests. Shampklin rushed six times for 17 yards, logging the first carries of his career. He'll try to win a job this upcoming offseason.
