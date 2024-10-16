Aaron Shampklin News: Nonfactor in win

Shampklin rushed once for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Raiders.

With teammate Jaylen Warren returning from a two-game absence, Shampklin played just four of the Steelers' 63 offensive snaps Sunday. In three games, the 24-year-old Harvard product has totaled just six rushing attempts for 17 yards, keeping him out of fantasy consideration with a healthy group of running backs in Pittsburgh headlined by Najee Harris and Warren. The Steelers will host the Jets in Week 7.