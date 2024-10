Shampklin reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The running back was elevated to the active roster with Jaylen Warren (knee) out and played on 13 of 70 offensive snaps, behind Najee Harris' 48 but ahead of Cordarrelle Patterson's nine, though Patterson suffered an ankle injury during the game. Shampklin carried the ball once for five yards.