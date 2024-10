Shampklin rushed four times for 14 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Dallas.

Shampklin was elevated to the Steelers' 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's primetime matchup since Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) were unavailable. However, Shampklin played just 11 offensive snaps and didn't generate much production. He'll likely remain on the practice squad in Week 6 if Warren or Patterson are cleared to return.