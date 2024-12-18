Aaron Stinnie Injury: In concussion protocols

Head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Stinnie has entered concussion protocols and did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Stinnie made his first start of the 2024 regular season at left guard this past Sunday against the Ravens. He'll have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play against the Falcons on Sunday. If Stinnie is unable to suit up, Jake Kubas is the next candidate to start at left guard.