Aaron Stinnie headshot

Aaron Stinnie Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Stinnie (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Stinnie was unable to practice throughout the week after entering concussion protocol following the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Ravens. The 30-year-old must clear the NFL's five-step protocol before returning to action, and Jake Kubas will likely serve as the Giants' top left guard in his absence during Week 16.

Aaron Stinnie
New York Giants
