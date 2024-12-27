Aaron Stinnie News: Returning in Week 17

Stinnie (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Stinnie was sidelined for the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Falcons after sustaining a concussion the game prior. However, the James Madison product practiced in full throughout the week, suggesting he's cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. With Stinnie back at full health, he's expected to serve as the Giant's top left guard in Week 17.