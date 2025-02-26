Abdul Carter Injury: Feels 90 percent healthy

Carter (shoulder) said Wednesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that he feels "about 90 percent" healthy and anticipates being "really close to 100" percent in time for Penn State's pro day on March 28, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

Carter also argued Wednesday in favor of his being the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, saying "I feel like I'm the best player in the country, and the best player should be selected No. 1." The standout defensive end's shoulder injury will keep him from taking part in workouts at the combine, but as long as he's indeed able to avoid any setbacks and perform as expected at Penn State's pro day, he'll remain definitively in the mix to come off the board first overall come April.