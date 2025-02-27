Abdul Carter Injury: Won't require surgery

Though Carter isn't expected to require surgery to deal with a reported stress reaction in his right foot, he's not slated to participate in any on-field drills at the NFL Combine, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carter is considered by pundits to be among the first players drafted come April, so the possibility the junior could need a procedure on his right foot was noteworthy. Doctors have evidently advised Carter that surgery won't be necessary, and the pass rusher is expected to fully participate in Penn State's Pro Day on March 28. The 2024 Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, who already wasn't expected to participate in any combine drills due to a shoulder injury, finished his final collegiate season with 68 total tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.