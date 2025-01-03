Fantasy Football
Abraham Lucas

Abraham Lucas Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Lucas (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Colin Gunther of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lucas was unable to practice all week due to an abdominal injury, and his absence Sunday means he is done for the 2024 regular season. He missed the first nine games of the season due to a knee injury, but he returned in Week 11 and started at right tackle in the following seven contests. Michael Jerrell and Stone Forsythe are the top candidates to start at right tackle Sunday due to Lucas' injury.

Abraham Lucas
Seattle Seahawks

