Abraham Lucas News: Full participant Thursday

Lucas (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The right tackle was activated from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, the last day of his 21-day practice window. If he hadn't been activated by the end of the window, he would have had to miss the remainder of the season. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Lucas making his season debut Sunday against the 49ers was a "realistic expectation," per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.