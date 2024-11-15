Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Abraham Lucas headshot

Abraham Lucas News: Returning in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Lucas (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Lucas was activated from the Seahawks' reserve/PUP list Wednesday and practiced in full Friday, suggesting he's moved past his knee issue in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. Now that Lucas is back at full health, he's expected to serve as Seattle's top right tackle as the season progresses.

Abraham Lucas
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now