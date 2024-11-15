Abraham Lucas News: Returning in Week 11
Lucas (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Lucas was activated from the Seahawks' reserve/PUP list Wednesday and practiced in full Friday, suggesting he's moved past his knee issue in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. Now that Lucas is back at full health, he's expected to serve as Seattle's top right tackle as the season progresses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now