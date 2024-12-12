Adam Butler Injury: Misses practice Thursday

Butler (concussion) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

The veteran defensive tackle has been a pleasant surprise for the Raiders in 2024, making a career-high 51 tackles (29 solo) on a career-high 635 defensive snaps so far. If he can return to practice Friday or Saturday, he may have a chance to suit up Monday against the Falcons. Matthew Butler and Jonah Laulu could be the next men up at defensive tackle if Butler can't go.