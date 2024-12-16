Adam Butler News: Playing Monday vs. Atlanta

Butler (concussion) is active for Monday's game against the Falcons.

Butler missed the Raiders' first official practice of the week Thursday due to a concussion, but he was able to end off strong with a full practice Saturday. He's done enough to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols and will suit up Monday. Butler has logged 17 tackles (eight solo), including 2.5 sacks, in the Raiders' four regular-season games since the Week 10 bye.