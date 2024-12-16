Fantasy Football
Adam Butler headshot

Adam Butler News: Playing Monday vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Butler (concussion) is active for Monday's game against the Falcons.

Butler missed the Raiders' first official practice of the week Thursday due to a concussion, but he was able to end off strong with a full practice Saturday. He's done enough to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols and will suit up Monday. Butler has logged 17 tackles (eight solo), including 2.5 sacks, in the Raiders' four regular-season games since the Week 10 bye.

Adam Butler
Las Vegas Raiders
