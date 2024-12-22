Adam Butler News: Set to face Jacksonville

Butler is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Butler was listed as questionable ahead of this past Monday's game against the Falcons and ended up starting and logging a 69 percent snap share in that contest. Ahead of Week 16 action, Butler wasn't on the Raiders' injury report, so he's slated handle defensive tackle duties once again. In 14 games, Butler has recorded 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks.