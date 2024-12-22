Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Butler headshot

Adam Butler News: Set to face Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Butler is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Butler was listed as questionable ahead of this past Monday's game against the Falcons and ended up starting and logging a 69 percent snap share in that contest. Ahead of Week 16 action, Butler wasn't on the Raiders' injury report, so he's slated handle defensive tackle duties once again. In 14 games, Butler has recorded 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Adam Butler
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now