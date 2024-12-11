Adam Prentice News: No yardage through 13 games

Prentice went without a carry or target while playing 26 of the Saints' 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

The fullback has suited up for each of the Saints' 13 games to date and has played double-digit snaps in all but one of those contests, but he's operated almost exclusively as a blocker during his time on the field. He has yet to account for any rushing or receiving yardage on the season, though he drew one target apiece in Weeks 2, 8 and 9.