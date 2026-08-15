Adam Randall headshot

Adam Randall News: Leads ground attack in preseason win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Randall rushed 12 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Ravens' 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday.

Randall led the Ravens in rush attempts and rushing yards on the night, and he capped off an impressive pro debut with a four-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Clemson is fighting to carve out a depth running back role behind the top duo of Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, and given the long look he got Saturday, it seems evident the coaching staff sees plenty of potential in him. Randall should continue seeing plenty of action in Baltimore's second preseason game on the road against the Vikings next Saturday.

Adam Randall
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Randall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Randall See More
Best Ball Analysis: Late-Round Risers in Preseason
NFL
Best Ball Analysis: Late-Round Risers in Preseason
Author Image
John McKechnie
4 days ago
Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2026 Handcuff Running Back Tiers
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2026 Handcuff Running Back Tiers
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
30 days ago
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?
NFL
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?
Author Image
John McKechnie
46 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns
Author Image
John McKechnie
50 days ago
ADP Analysis: OTA Overreactions Causing Price Surge at WR?
NFL
ADP Analysis: OTA Overreactions Causing Price Surge at WR?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
54 days ago