Adam Randall News: Leads ground attack in preseason win
Randall rushed 12 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Ravens' 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday.
Randall led the Ravens in rush attempts and rushing yards on the night, and he capped off an impressive pro debut with a four-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Clemson is fighting to carve out a depth running back role behind the top duo of Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, and given the long look he got Saturday, it seems evident the coaching staff sees plenty of potential in him. Randall should continue seeing plenty of action in Baltimore's second preseason game on the road against the Vikings next Saturday.
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