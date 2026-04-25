Adam Randall News: Picked by Ravens
The Ravens selected Randall in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 174th overall.
Randall (6-foot-3, 232 pounds) moved to running back last year after spending the prior three seasons at wide receiver, but for the entirety of the season Randall continued to look like something other than a running back. It's concerning that Randall was only vaguely productive as a runner (4.8 yards per carry), and it was all but admitted that Clemson only moved him to running back because it wasn't working at wide receiver. With that said, Randall is a standout athlete for his build (4.50-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump), so perhaps there is developmental potential there. Just don't be surprised if it eventually occurs at tight end rather than running back.
-
NFL Rookie Rankings
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings16 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator25 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs38 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine50 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings54 days ago