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Adam Randall News: Picked by Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Ravens selected Randall in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 174th overall.

Randall (6-foot-3, 232 pounds) moved to running back last year after spending the prior three seasons at wide receiver, but for the entirety of the season Randall continued to look like something other than a running back. It's concerning that Randall was only vaguely productive as a runner (4.8 yards per carry), and it was all but admitted that Clemson only moved him to running back because it wasn't working at wide receiver. With that said, Randall is a standout athlete for his build (4.50-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump), so perhaps there is developmental potential there. Just don't be surprised if it eventually occurs at tight end rather than running back.

Adam Randall
Baltimore Ravens
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