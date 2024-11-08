Adam Thielen Injury: Remains absent Friday

Thielen (hamstring) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Thielen remains on injured reserve but traveled with the team to Germany ahead of Sunday's date with the Giants. However, the veteran wideout hasn't practiced all week and is looking like a long shot to be activated for Week 10. If Thielen remains out, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and David Moore will continue to handle wide receiver duties. They are the only three receivers on the 53-man roster after Carolina traded Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys earlier in the week.