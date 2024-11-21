Adam Thielen Injury: Remains limited in practice

Thielen (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Thielen's reps have been capped in both of Carolina's first two official practices of Week 12 coming out of a bye week, but the wideout has previously indicated that he expects to play Sunday against the Chiefs. While Thielen's prediction could end up coming to pass, he'll still likely need to upgrade to full practice participation Friday to avoid taking a designation into the weekend. Thielen was activated from injured reserve over the Panthers' bye week after having missed the team's last seven games with a right hamstring injury.