Adam Thielen News: Clear for Week 17
Thielen (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.
The Panthers placed a cap on Thielen's practice reps Thursday and Friday due to a hamstring issue, but it won't stop him from being available to the Panthers offense Week 17. He'll be facing a banged-up Buccaneers secondary Sunday that he took for eight catches (on 10 targets) for 99 yards and one touchdown back in Week 13.
