Adam Thielen News: Evaluating playing future

Thielen said Monday he intents to evaluate his potential playing future now that Carolina's regular season has concluded, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Thielen said he's currently leaning a certain direction but isn't ready to reveal his thoughts. The 34-year-old veteran has one year remaining on his contract with the Panthers, though Carolina has a potential 'out' this offseason with only $5 million in dead cap. Still, Thielen was again one of Bryce Young's most trusted targets in the passing game during the 2024 campaign, in which he compiled a 48-615-5 receiving line on 62 targets, despite suiting up for just 10 games. If Thielen decides to continue his NFL career, it would seem in the best interest of both sides for him to stick with the Panthers.