Adam Thielen News: Five-catch finale Sunday
Thielen secured five of six targets for 44 yards in the Panthers' 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Thielen made his usual solid contributions in the season-ending victory, finishing second in receptions and targets and third in receiving yards. Thielen was a key element in Bryce Young's resurgence over the second half of the campaign, and after a second straight productive season in Carolina, he could certainly be back in 2025 for what would be his contract year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now