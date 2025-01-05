Adam Thielen News: Five-catch finale Sunday

Thielen secured five of six targets for 44 yards in the Panthers' 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Thielen made his usual solid contributions in the season-ending victory, finishing second in receptions and targets and third in receiving yards. Thielen was a key element in Bryce Young's resurgence over the second half of the campaign, and after a second straight productive season in Carolina, he could certainly be back in 2025 for what would be his contract year.