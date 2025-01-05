Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Thielen headshot

Adam Thielen News: Five-catch finale Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 4:35pm

Thielen secured five of six targets for 44 yards in the Panthers' 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Thielen made his usual solid contributions in the season-ending victory, finishing second in receptions and targets and third in receiving yards. Thielen was a key element in Bryce Young's resurgence over the second half of the campaign, and after a second straight productive season in Carolina, he could certainly be back in 2025 for what would be his contract year.

Adam Thielen
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now