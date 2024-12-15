Adam Thielen News: Leads team in targets
Thielen recorded five receptions on seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys.
The Panthers couldn't get their passing attack on track, with the only explosive play being an 83-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker. Thus, despite leading the team in targets and receptions, Thielen turned in a modest performance. Positively, he should remain Bryce Young's top target, though the overall state of the Carolina offense may lead to inconsistent results.
