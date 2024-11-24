Adam Thielen News: Makes immediate impact upon return

Thielen recorded three receptions on four targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Thielen was active for the first time since Week 3 after recovering from a hamstring injury. He finished fourth on the team in targets but made an immediate impact on the Carolina offense by accounting for the unit's longest play from scrimmage on a 36-yard catch late in the first quarter. Thielen also chipped in a 13-yard reception on fourth down late in the fourth quarter to set up a game-tying touchdown. While the Panthers will be invested in getting targets to Xavier Legette and other younger skill-position players down the stretch, Thielen should have a steady role among the receiver corps.