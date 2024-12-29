Fantasy Football
Adam Thielen News: Pair of TDs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Thielen secured five of six targets for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Thielen led the Panthers in receptions and receiving yards while finishing second in targets, and he was on the receiving end of both of Bryce Young's touchdown passes (17, 40 yards). The veteran wideout's multi-score tally was his first of the season, and he'll take aim at the vulnerable Falcons secondary to close out the season in Week 18.

