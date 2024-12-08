Adam Thielen News: Tops century mark Sunday

Thielen caught nine of 11 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

It's the first time this season that Thielen has topped 100 yards, with his last such performance coming in Week 6 of the 2023 campaign. The veteran wideout has posted a 20-258-1 line on 25 targets over three games since returning from a hamstring injury, giving him significant momentum heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys.