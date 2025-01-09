Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Trautman headshot

Adam Trautman News: Finishes quiet regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Trautman finished the 2024 season with 13 receptions on 22 targets for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Trautman's 13 grabs this season marked a career-low for the veteran tight end, while his 22 targets, 188 yards and two touchdowns were his lowest totals as a Bronco. Despite being the Broncos No. 1 tight end, the 27-year-old found himself in a timeshare with Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins for most of the season. Trautman will enter 2025 in the second year of the two-year contract he signed last March before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder will likely continue to play in a similar role in head coach Sean Payton's system next season, limiting his fantasy potential once again.

Adam Trautman
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now