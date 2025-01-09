Adam Trautman News: Finishes quiet regular season

Trautman finished the 2024 season with 13 receptions on 22 targets for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Trautman's 13 grabs this season marked a career-low for the veteran tight end, while his 22 targets, 188 yards and two touchdowns were his lowest totals as a Bronco. Despite being the Broncos No. 1 tight end, the 27-year-old found himself in a timeshare with Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins for most of the season. Trautman will enter 2025 in the second year of the two-year contract he signed last March before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder will likely continue to play in a similar role in head coach Sean Payton's system next season, limiting his fantasy potential once again.