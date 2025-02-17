Adam Trautman News: Has quiet season

Trautman finished 2024 with 13 receptions on 22 targets for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 17 regular-season games.

Trautman's 13 grabs this season marked a career low for the Dayton product, while his 22 targets, 188 yards, and two touchdowns were his lowest totals since arriving in Denver. Despite being the Broncos' No. 1 tight end, the 27-year-old spent most of the season in a timeshare with Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins. Trautman will enter 2025 in the second year of the two-year contract he signed last March before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder will likely continue to play a similar role in head coach Sean Payton's system next season, severely limiting his fantasy potential once again.