Adam Trautman News: Huge game in win over Carolina

Trautman caught all four of his targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

With Greg Dulcich in Sean Payton's doghouse and Lucas Krull picking up a shoulder injury during Sunday's contest, Trautman wound up being significantly more than just a blocker for the first time all season. The fifth-year tight end made a spectacular one-handed grab for a 19-yard TD in the second quarter, his first score of the year, but he also had a 37-yard gain on the final play of the first quarter that helped set up Denver's first touchdown of the day. Krull was able to return to the game and caught both his targets for 18 yards, but Trautman's breakout performance could put him in line for a larger role as a receiver in Week 9 against the Ravens.