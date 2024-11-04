Adam Trautman News: Minimal involvement in loss

Trautman caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

Trautman came crashing back down to Earth after an impressive Week 8 performance, as the veteran tight end was targeted just once by rookie quarterback Bo Nix against Baltimore in Week 9. The 27-year-old was an afterthought in the contest despite operating as the team's No. 1 tight end. Trautman played 44 of the Broncos' 72 offensive snaps, ahead of both Nate Adkins (27) and Lucas Krull (21). The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder remains difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Chiefs.