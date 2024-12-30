Adam Trautman News: One grab in loss

Trautman caught one of three targets for five yards in Saturday's 30-24 loss to the Bengals.

Trautman caught one pass for five yards for the second straight week, as the veteran continued his quiet 2024 campaign. The 27-year-old played 29 of the Broncos' 60 offensive snaps, slightly ahead of fellow tight ends Lucas Krull (24) and Nate Adkins (22). With few opportunities as a pass catcher, Trautman should not be trusted for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Chiefs in Week 18.