Adam Trautman News: Targeted once against Raiders

Trautman caught his lone target for 19 yards in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders.

With fellow tight end Greg Dulcich inactive Sunday, Trautman handled the majority of tight end snaps in the contest. The veteran's one grab was just his second reception of the season, as he continues to play a minimal role as a pass catcher in Denver's offense. Trautman's limited usage in the passing game makes him someone to ignore for fantasy purposes. The Broncos will host the Chargers in Week 6.