The Steelers waived Ogundeji on Monday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Ogundeji defended one pass across 15 defensive snaps in the Steelers' Week 6 win over the Raiders, but it now appears the team has decided to move in a different direction. The Notre Dame product could end up on the Steelers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.