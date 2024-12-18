Adisa Isaac News: Past hamstring injury
Isaac (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Isaac was sidelined for the Ravens' Week 15 win over the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but Wednesday's full practice indicates he's since moved past the issue. With the 2024 third-round pick from Penn State back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of Baltimore's top backup edge rushers for the remainder of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now