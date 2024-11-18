Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Adonai Mitchell headshot

Adonai Mitchell News: Has long reception in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 12:55pm

Mitchell had one reception for 33 yards on two targets and also had one carry for two yards in Sunday's win at the Jets.

He had six targets last week with Michael Pittman out with a back injury, but saw a reduced role against the Jets. Mitchell played on just 12 of the offense's 70 snaps but has a rapport with Anthony Richardson on deep passes. He may not get many targets as the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver as long as the other receivers are healthy, but he's trending in the right direction.

Adonai Mitchell
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now