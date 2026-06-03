Adonai Mitchell News: Meshing well with new QB

Mitchell has showcased impressive chemistry with new starting quarterback Geno Smith at OTAs, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell was, specifically, Smith's most-targeted pass-catcher during Tuesday's practice, in which the Jets ran drills to simulate high-pressure situations such as third-and-long. Rosenblatt also notes that Mitchell and Smith connected frequently during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills in May. New York acquired Mitchell via trade with the Colts last November, and across eight games with the team he secured 25 of 59 targets for 312 yards and two scores, including an 8-102-1 performance against the Falcons in Week 13. With the Jets' offense seemingly in position to take a step forward with Smith under center in 2026, Mitchell will have an opportunity to capitalize on a starting role alongside Garrett Wilson and rookie first-round pick Omar Cooper.