Adonai Mitchell News: No receptions again in loss

Mitchell did not have a reception on four targets in Sunday's loss at Denver. He also threw a backwards pass that was returned for a touchdown (technically a fumble) on a trick play.

Mitchell for a second consecutive game got significant playing time on offense (37 of the offense's 76 snaps), but failed to produce. He had no receptions on two targets in a Week 13 loss to the Patriots. Mitchell had a rapport with Anthony Richardson on deep passes earlier in the season, but they've failed to connect the past few weeks.