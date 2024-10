Jackson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jackson missed last week's loss to the Cowboys and didn't participate in practice Wednesday before being upgraded to limited Thursday. Deonte Banks, Cor'Dale Flott and Nick McCloud handled cornerback duties in Week 4 and would do so again if Jackson and Dru Phillips (calf) are unable to play through questionable tags.