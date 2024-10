Jackson (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Jackson logged consecutive DNPs to end the Giants' week of practice after popping up on the team's injury report Thursday with a neck issue, so it's no surprise he won't suit up in Week 7. Expect Cor'Dale Flott to see increased work as the Giants' top rotational cornerback in Jackson's stead.