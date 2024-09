Adoree' Jackson Injury: Won't play Thursday night

Jackson (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jackson was held out of practice Wednesday after being estimated as a DNP on Monday, so it's no surprise that he won't be suiting up for Thursday night's divisional matchup with the Cowboys. Expect Cor'Dale Flott to see increased snaps in the Giants' secondary in Jackson's stead.