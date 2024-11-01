Adoree' Jackson News: All set for Week 9 return
Jackson (neck) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Commanders, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.
Jackson is all geared up to return to the field in Week 9 after missing the last two games with a neck issue. The 29-year-old will be back in his role as a depth option behind Nick McCloud and Deonte Banks at cornerback versus Washington.
