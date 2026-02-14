Adoree' Jackson headshot

Adoree' Jackson News: Racks up 11 defensed passes in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Jackson played in 14 regular-season games (10 starts) during the 2025 campaign, recording 55 tackles and 11 defensed passes, including an interception.

Jackson missed one game due to a concussion and another because of a groin issue but otherwise managed to stay mostly healthy. His 11 defensed passes ranked third on Philadelphia and were his most since his rookie 2017 campaign. Jackson is slated to be a free agent, and it remains to be seen if the Eagles will try to bring him back.

