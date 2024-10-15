Adrian Amos News: Headed to Bay Area

The 49ers signed Amos to the practice squad Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Amos played in 16 regular-season games between the Texans and Jets in 2023 and finished with 28 tackles (23 solo) and one pass defended. He signed with the Jaguars in early August, but he was unsuccessful in making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Amos will provide much-needed depth for the 49ers, as George Odum and Ji'Ayir Brown are the only healthy safeties on the active roster.