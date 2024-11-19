Adrian Colbert News: Returning to Chicago

The Bears signed Colbert on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Colbert will return to Chicago where he appeared in two games over the past two seasons prior to being released in August. He will provide an insurance option at safety, who can contribute on both defense and special teams, as Elijah Hicks is dealing with an ankle injury and Jaquan Brisker (concussion) is in danger of missing the remainder of the season.