Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ahkello Witherspoon headshot

Ahkello Witherspoon Injury: Estimated as non-participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Witherspoon (thigh) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough session, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Witherspoon left in the third quarter of Monday's NFC wild-card win over the Vikings due to a thigh injury. The Rams will host practices Thursday and Friday, and his participation in those two sessions will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's NFC divisional-round showdown against the Eagles.

Ahkello Witherspoon
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now